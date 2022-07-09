Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Price Target Cut to GBX 780

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 830 ($10.05) to GBX 780 ($9.45) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of LDSCY opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0983 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

