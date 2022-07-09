Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CFO Sells $661,202.48 in Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LPI opened at $67.79 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

