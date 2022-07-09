Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Latch’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Latch will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Latch during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Latch by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Latch by 3,446.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

