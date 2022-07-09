Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Latch’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.
Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Latch will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Latch (Get Rating)
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
