Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of LEGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. 438,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,135. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of -0.57.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. The business had revenue of $40.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 115.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 831,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,225,000 after acquiring an additional 445,761 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.0% during the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 437,208 shares during the period.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

