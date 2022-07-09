Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Lendefi (new) (LDFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi (new) has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi (new) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00558050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Coin Profile

Lendefi (new) was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (new) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (new) directly using US dollars.

