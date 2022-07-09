Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Reduced by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Lennar were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.39. 2,084,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,170. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.74. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.