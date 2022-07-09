Lisk (LSK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.99 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00005150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $143.84 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014122 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.