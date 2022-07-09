London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Given New GBX 8,900 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to GBX 8,900 ($107.77) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:LDNXF opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65.
About London Stock Exchange Group (Get Rating)
