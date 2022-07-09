London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Given New GBX 8,900 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to GBX 8,900 ($107.77) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:LDNXF opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

About London Stock Exchange Group (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.