Luceco (LON:LUCE) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.20 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.36). 116,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 440,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.40 ($1.31).

The firm has a market cap of £181.70 million and a P/E ratio of 627.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 210.08.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

