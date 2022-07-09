M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $912.61

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 912.61 ($11.05) and traded as low as GBX 856 ($10.37). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 858 ($10.39), with a volume of 6,955 shares.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.80) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £472.24 million and a PE ratio of 664.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 939.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 912.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.
M.P. Evans Group Company Profile (LON:MPE)
M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.
