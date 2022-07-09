M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $912.61

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 912.61 ($11.05) and traded as low as GBX 856 ($10.37). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 858 ($10.39), with a volume of 6,955 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.80) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 939.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 912.89. The firm has a market cap of £472.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other news, insider Michael Sherwin purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 885 ($10.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,912.50 ($24,112.98). Also, insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 14,000 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,061 ($12.85), for a total value of £148,540 ($179,874.06).

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

