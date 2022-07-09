Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $145.41 and a 1-year high of $203.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.17.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

