Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 322

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 322 ($3.90) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 255 ($3.09) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 305 ($3.69) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.35) to GBX 301 ($3.64) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 270 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.60.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

