Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.13 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $16.13 million and $2.22 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00021111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00127592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00564016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

