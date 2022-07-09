Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $298.00 at Piper Sandler

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $357.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Shares of MA stock opened at $323.06 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

