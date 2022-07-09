McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,078 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. 5,960,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,065. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.11.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

