McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,755,000 after purchasing an additional 803,003 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,132,000 after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after purchasing an additional 569,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after purchasing an additional 371,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 690,373 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.