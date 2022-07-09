McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $152.23. The company had a trading volume of 617,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,239. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average of $168.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

