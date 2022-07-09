McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 544.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 817,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $330.47. 1,898,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

