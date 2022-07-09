McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of SWK traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $110.28. 1,460,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.94. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

