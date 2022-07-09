McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.55. The stock had a trading volume of 588,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,596. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

