McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. 972,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.