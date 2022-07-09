McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $406.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

