McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,462 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.08. 3,509,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.