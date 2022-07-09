mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Laurentian

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, mdf commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.67.

Shares of TSE:MDF opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

