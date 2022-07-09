MediShares (MDS) Price Hits $0.0003

MediShares (MDS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $393,307.37 and $9,824.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

