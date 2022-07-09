Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.77

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.77 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 156 ($1.89). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 154.55 ($1.87), with a volume of 16,610,487 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.20 ($2.46).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a market cap of £6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.79.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.