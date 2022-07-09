Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $139.77

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 139.77 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 156 ($1.89). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 154.55 ($1.87), with a volume of 16,610,487 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.20 ($2.46).

The company has a market cap of £6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.79.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

