Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0332

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $990,376.03 and $32.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00220737 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001058 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00392494 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

