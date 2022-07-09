Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.78. 7,161,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,266,338. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.