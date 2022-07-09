Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.50 by Warburg Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given a €8.50 ($8.85) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.38) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.33) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €8.50 ($8.85) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.42) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €8.15 ($8.49) on Thursday. Metro has a 12-month low of €6.75 ($7.03) and a 12-month high of €12.30 ($12.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.11 and its 200 day moving average is €8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 million and a P/E ratio of -25.56.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

