Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC cut its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 1.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $5,088,361. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $404.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

