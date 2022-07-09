Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $37.43 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 23.3% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $752.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $879.81. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

