Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $133.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

