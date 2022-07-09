Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after buying an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $206,353,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.14. 19,283,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,951,132. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

