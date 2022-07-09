Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Shares of MU opened at $59.14 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

