Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires 775 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,490,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.11.

FLT opened at $218.45 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.84 and a 200-day moving average of $235.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

