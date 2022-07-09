Mill Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 651.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

