Mill Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.47.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

