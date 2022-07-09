Mill Capital Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Mill Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AXTA stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

