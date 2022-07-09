Mill Capital Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM opened at $93.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.