Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases 805 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of LHX opened at $238.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

