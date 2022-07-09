Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 9,038 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mill Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

