Mill Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,586,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.87.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

