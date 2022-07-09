Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.29

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.50. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 41,201 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.