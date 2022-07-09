Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.29

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.50. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 41,201 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.24). Equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

