Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Stock Price Up 3%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 60,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 40,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.

Minerva Surgical ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. Research analysts expect that Minerva Surgical, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $10,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

