Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 636,050 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £6.56 million and a PE ratio of -9.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.09.
