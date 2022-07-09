Mint Club Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $558,548.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

