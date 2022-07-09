Mizuho Cuts Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $9.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE PGRE opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -142.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -619.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

