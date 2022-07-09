Mizuho Increases OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $39.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OGE. Barclays raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in OGE Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

